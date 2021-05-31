Kathmandu Valley Logs 1262 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1262 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 15055 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1262 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 1262 cases, Kathmandu districts records 890 cases in Kathmandu and 252 in Lalitpur and 121 in Bhaktapur.

With 4178 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 561302.