First Batch Of Chinese Vaccine Arrives From Tibet Autonomous Region

June 1, 2021, 4:12 p.m.

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi tweeted the news of arrival of the vaccines. “The first batch of vaccines donated by Xizang (Tibet) Autonomous Region has arrived in Kathmandu!”

The first batch of anti Covid-19 vaccines donated by Xizang(Tibet) Autonomous Region to Nepal has arrived at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), today.

chinese vaccine4.jpg

Chinese vaccine2.jpg

On May 26, President Bidya Devy Bhandari, during a telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping relayed that Nepal is looking forward to purchasing China manufactured vaccines for its people.

During the conversation, Chinese President Xi Jinping had committed to provide 1 million doses of Vero Cell vaccines to Nepal under grant assistance.

