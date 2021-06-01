Former Coordinator Of Bibeksheel Sajha Ujwal Thapa Dies

Former co-coordinator of Bibeksheel Sajha Party Ujwal Thapa has passed away. He breathed his last today at 4:25 pm, in Mediciti Hospital in Lalitpur.

Thapa's health had deteriorated after he contracted Covid-19 and had been put on ventilator support for treatment. He was recently transferred to Mediciti Hospital for ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) treatment from Grande International Hospital.

Thapa's family has wished to perform a simple funeral in attendance of a very few people and as such has appealed to people to extend their condolences remotely.Friends and well-wishers of Thapa had set up a public donation drive to cover the medical expenses incurred during hospital treatment.

Ujwal Thapa was known to be the among the first people to sow the seeds of alternative politics in Nepal. Known for his unique campaigning styles, Thapa can be largely credited for the new wave of non-violent, peaceful and creative protesting 'styles' that can be seen across urban centres of the country of late.