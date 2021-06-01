Former Coordinator Of Bibeksheel Sajha Ujwal Thapa Dies

Former Coordinator Of Bibeksheel Sajha Ujwal Thapa Dies

June 1, 2021, 5:47 p.m.

Former co-coordinator of Bibeksheel Sajha Party Ujwal Thapa has passed away. He breathed his last today at 4:25 pm, in Mediciti Hospital in Lalitpur.

Thapa's health had deteriorated after he contracted Covid-19 and had been put on ventilator support for treatment. He was recently transferred to Mediciti Hospital for ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) treatment from Grande International Hospital.

Thapa's family has wished to perform a simple funeral in attendance of a very few people and as such has appealed to people to extend their condolences remotely.Friends and well-wishers of Thapa had set up a public donation drive to cover the medical expenses incurred during hospital treatment.

Ujwal Thapa was known to be the among the first people to sow the seeds of alternative politics in Nepal. Known for his unique campaigning styles, Thapa can be largely credited for the new wave of non-violent, peaceful and creative protesting 'styles' that can be seen across urban centres of the country of late.

Agencies

Turkish Airlines To Resume Flights From June 4
Jun 01, 2021
US Singer Mike Posner Successfully Scaled Mount Everest Today
Jun 01, 2021
Nepali Army Accumulates 12.6 Tonnes Of Garbage From Everest, Lhotse, And Pumori Mountains
Jun 01, 2021
India Recorded Lowest Number Of COVID-19 Cases
Jun 01, 2021
WHO Assembly Adopts Resolution For Pandemic Treaty
Jun 01, 2021

More on News

Turkish Airlines To Resume Flights From June 4 By Agencies 1 hour, 51 minutes ago
Over 2123 Nepalese Enters Nepal From Various Border Points By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 55 minutes ago
Nepali Army Accumulates 12.6 Tonnes Of Garbage From Everest, Lhotse, And Pumori Mountains By Agencies 10 hours, 13 minutes ago
WHO Assembly Adopts Resolution For Pandemic Treaty By Agencies 11 hours, 4 minutes ago
UAE Is Sending A Consignment Of Medical Equipment And Supply To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 38 minutes ago
President Bhandari Addressed Leaders Session Of The 2021 P4G By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1558 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5285 New Cases, 6898 Recoveries And 68 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2021
CG Communications Launches Internet Service In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2021
Himalaya Airlines Transports Vero Cell Vaccines For Free Of Cost By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2021
China Handed Over Various Medical Equipment Including 40 Portable Ventilators By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2021
First Batch Of Chinese Vaccine Arrives From Tibet Autonomous Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75