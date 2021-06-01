Over 2123 Nepalese Enters Nepal From Various Border Points

June 1, 2021, 7:57 a.m.

Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers (OPMCM) said that 2,123 Nepali citizens have entered into Nepal on Sunday from various border points. According to OPMCM , administration Offices across the country has so far collected 10,220 oxygen cylinders and of them, 9,567 have been distributed to various hospitals as of Sunday.

Within the restriction period so far, police administrations from across the country had taken action against 110,832 vehicles and fined them as per the rule. In the last 24 hours, the government has also airlifted 382 tourists stranded in various tourist destinations from Lukla, Nepalgunj and Pokhara.

One million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to be provided by People’s Republic of China under its assistance programme to Nepal will arrive in Kathmandu by June 2. According to a regular press statement issued by the OPMCM) on Monday, as part of the program, a charter flight of Nepal Airlines, the national flag carrier, is about to make a cargo flight on Monday midnight to airlift 800,000 doses of vaccines from Beijing to Kathmandu.

