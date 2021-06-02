COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4524 New Cases, 7219 Recoveries And 101 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4524 New Cases, 7219 Recoveries And 101 Deaths

June 2, 2021, 4:54 p.m.

With 4524 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 571111.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 13805 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 4524 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Out of 3073 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 797people.

Dr. Krishna Prasad Poudel, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, Currently, there are 101993 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 6862 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 95137 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 837people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients,1446 are admitted to the ICU, and 389 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 7219 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 461563 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 80.8 percent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Wednesday added 101 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 7555.

