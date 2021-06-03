COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5825 New Cases, 5904 Recoveries And 75 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5825 New Cases, 5904 Recoveries And 75 Deaths

June 3, 2021, 5:24 p.m.

With 5825 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 576936.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 18562 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 5825 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Out of 3211 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 1000 people.

Currently, there are 101839 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 6930 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 94909 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 831 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients,1444 are admitted to the ICU, and 398 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 5904 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 467467cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 81 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Wednesday added 75 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 7630.

