Kathmandu Valley Logs 2057 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 2057 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.
The Ministry of Health and Population said in 18562 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2057 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Of 2057 cases, Kathmandu districts records 1630 cases in Kathmandu and 296 in Lalitpur and 129 in Bhaktapur.
With 5825 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 576936
VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75