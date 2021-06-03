Kathmandu Valley Logs 2057 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 2057 COVID-19 Cases

June 3, 2021, 5:27 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 2057 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 18562 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2057 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 2057 cases, Kathmandu districts records 1630 cases in Kathmandu and 296 in Lalitpur and 129 in Bhaktapur.

With 5825 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 576936

