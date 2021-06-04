India Records Lowest Covid Infection And Death

India, in the last 24 hours, reported 1,34,154 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2,887 related deaths in the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu remains the largest contributor with about 25,000 new infections. Active cases have come down to 17.13 lakh.

Delhi on Thursday reported 487 new Covid-19 cases and 45 deaths due to the virus. The infection count was the lowest since March 16 when 425 cases were reported.

Maharashtra government, meanwhile, made a u-turn on its announcement regarding unlocking the state and clarified that the existing restrictions on account of COVID-19 have not been lifted anywhere, contrary to the announcement made by minister Vijay Wadettiwar. Relaxation of restrictions as per the situation in different areas is only under consideration and no decision has been taken, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. Earlier in the day, Wadettiwar had said the state will lift the lockdown-like restrictions in 18 out of 36 districts from Friday.

Wadettiwar, minister for Disaster Management, later said only "in principle" approval to phasing out of restrictions was given, but no decision has been taken.