Prime Minister Oli Reshuffled The Cabinet, Included 3 Deputy Prime Ministers

President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered the oath of office and secrecy to newly appointed ministers today evening.

Among the newly appointed Deputy Prime Ministers that took the oath are Bishnu Paudel, who is also Finance Minister, Rajendra Mahato, who is newly appointed minister for Urban Development, and Raghubir Mahaseth, who is newly appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Incumbent ministers Krishna Gopal Shrestha as Education Minister, Basanta Kumar Nembang as Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Management, and Lilanath Shrestha as Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs have continued with their ministerial positions.

President Bhandari administered the oath to newly appointed ministers - Sher Bahadur Tamang, Minister for Health and Population, Sharat Singh Bhandari, Minister for Energy and Water Resources, Anil Jha, Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation, Bimal Shreebastav, Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security, Uma Shankar Agariya, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Laxman Lal Karna, Minister for Land Management and Poverty Alleviation, Chanda Chaudhary, Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizen and Ekbal Miyan, Minister for Youth and Sports.

It is said that the responsibility of seven ministries will be borne by Prime Minister Oli himself for the time being.

Except for one, all of the newly appointed ministers are from the Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP).