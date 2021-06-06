Kathmandu Valley Logs 1131 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1131 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 10471 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1131 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 1131 cases, Kathmandu districts records 731 cases in Kathmandu and 254 in Lalitpur and 143 in Bhaktapur.

With 3540 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 585100.