Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 6 Across Nepal

June 6, 2021, 6:48 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 along with hilly region of the rest of the Province and mainly fair in the rest of the Province. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of the hilly regions of the country.

According to Meterological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and Mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1.

