Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 6 Across Nepal

According to Meterological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and Mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1.