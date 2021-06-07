Kathmandu Valley Logs 1115 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1115 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 12002 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1115 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 1115 cases, Kathmandu districts records 790 cases in Kathmandu and 190 in Lalitpur and 135 in Bhaktapur.

With 3370 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 591494.