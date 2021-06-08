Kathmandu Valley Logs 1206 COVID-19 Cases

June 8, 2021, 5:26 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1206 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 12062 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1206 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 1206 cases, Kathmandu districts records 836cases in Kathmandu and 269 in Lalitpur and 121 in Bhaktapur.

With 3870 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 595363.

