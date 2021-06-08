Weather Analysis And Forecasting For June 8 Across Nepal

Weather Analysis And Forecasting For June 8 Across Nepal

June 8, 2021, 6:54 a.m.

There are partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Metrological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of the country and Partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1115 COVID-19 Cases
Jun 07, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3370 New Cases, 6951 Recoveries And 92 Deaths
Jun 07, 2021
Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 7 Across Nepal
Jun 07, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1131 COVID-19 Cases
Jun 06, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3024 New Cases, 6636 Recoveries And 99 Deaths
Jun 06, 2021

More on Weather

Monsoon Is Likely Before June 13 In Nepal By Agencies 22 minutes ago
Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 7 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 6 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
G7 Health Ministers Reaffirm Fair Vaccine Supply By Agencies 3 days ago
Weather Analysis And Forecasting For June 5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 4 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

UPPER TAMAKOSHI Successful Testing By A Correspondent Jun 08, 2021
India's PM Modi Announces Free COVID-19 Vaccines For All Adults By Agencies Jun 08, 2021
China Hopes ASEAN Summit On Myanmar Send Positive Messages By Agencies Jun 08, 2021
FDA Approves Alzheimer's Drug By Agencies Jun 08, 2021
AstraZeneca Vaccine To Be Provided As Alternative To Covishield By Agencies Jun 07, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1115 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 07, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75