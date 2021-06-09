China ready To Cooperate With ASEAN On Myanmar Issues: Wang Yi

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday expounded China's stance on the current situation in Myanmar in a meeting with the foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Expressing China's willingness to continue to play a constructive role, Wang said China stands ready to cooperate with ASEAN on issues related to Myanmar.

China is willing to jointly urge all parties in Myanmar to take the interests of the people as their top priority, maintain restraint and eliminate all types of violence.

To restart the process of democratic transformation, China encourages all parties to conduct political dialogue under the constitution and legal framework, Wang said, adding that China stands ready to work with ASEAN to provide assistance to Myanmar in the face of COVID-19.

China is also willing to jointly support Myanmar's economic recovery, improve its own people's livelihood and ensure their rights and interests, Wang said.

To avoid unilateral sanctions and improper intervention, China urges other countries to abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, he said.

The foreign ministers of China and ASEAN gathered for a Special ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Celebration of the 30th Anniversary of Dialogue Relations in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Source: CGTN