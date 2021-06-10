India Records 92,596 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

India Records 92,596 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

June 10, 2021, 7:24 a.m.

India recorded 92,596 new cases of coronavirus infections and 2,219 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of fresh cases reported on Wednesday are 337 in Delhi, 788 in Mumbai, 2,395 in Bengaluru, 1,345 in Chennai and 547 in Kolkata.

The country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.1 million, while total fatalities are at 353,528, according to data from the health ministry.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 173 million, with more than 3.7 million deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to provide free vaccines to states for all citizens over 18 years from June 21 is likely to cost the exchequer an additional Rs 15,000 crore compared with the Budget allocation of Rs 35,000 crore. “It is too early to give a correct estimate with multiple suppliers and different prices. But the rough estimate is total expenditure for vaccines for this year may be Rs 45,000-50,000 crore. In the Budget, we had provided Rs 35,000 crore, and of this, the government has paid out about Rs 5,000 crore,” a senior government official who did not wish to be named told The Indian Express.

Agencies

NC General Assembly Will Be Held In September: President Deuba
Jun 10, 2021
Nepal Rastra Bank Announces New Regulations To Facilitate Foreign Investment
Jun 10, 2021
US To Provide 500 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Other Nations
Jun 10, 2021
Biden Revokes Trump's Orders On TikTok, WeChat
Jun 10, 2021
SC To Start Regular Hearing On Dissolution Of House Of Representatives From June 23
Jun 09, 2021

More on India

India Recorded 86498 New Covid-19 Cases On Tuesday By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago
India's PM Modi Announces Free COVID-19 Vaccines For All Adults By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
India Reports 120,520 New Covid-19 Cases With 3380 Death By Agencies 4 days, 1 hour ago
India Records Lowest Covid Infection And Death By Agencies 6 days, 1 hour ago
India Reports 127,510 New COVID-19 Infections, 2,795 Deaths By REUTERS 1 week, 1 day ago
India Recorded Lowest Number Of COVID-19 Cases By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors Urge G7 Countries To Donate Covid-19 Vaccine Doses To Poor Countries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2021
KMC Successfully Launches Vaccination Drive By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2021
NC General Assembly Will Be Held In September: President Deuba By Agencies Jun 10, 2021
Nepal Rastra Bank Announces New Regulations To Facilitate Foreign Investment By Agencies Jun 10, 2021
US To Provide 500 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Other Nations By Agencies Jun 10, 2021
Biden Revokes Trump's Orders On TikTok, WeChat By Agencies Jun 10, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75