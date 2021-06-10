India Records 92,596 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

India recorded 92,596 new cases of coronavirus infections and 2,219 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of fresh cases reported on Wednesday are 337 in Delhi, 788 in Mumbai, 2,395 in Bengaluru, 1,345 in Chennai and 547 in Kolkata.

The country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.1 million, while total fatalities are at 353,528, according to data from the health ministry.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 173 million, with more than 3.7 million deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to provide free vaccines to states for all citizens over 18 years from June 21 is likely to cost the exchequer an additional Rs 15,000 crore compared with the Budget allocation of Rs 35,000 crore. “It is too early to give a correct estimate with multiple suppliers and different prices. But the rough estimate is total expenditure for vaccines for this year may be Rs 45,000-50,000 crore. In the Budget, we had provided Rs 35,000 crore, and of this, the government has paid out about Rs 5,000 crore,” a senior government official who did not wish to be named told The Indian Express.