Kathmandu Valley Logs 1140 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1140 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 9598 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1140 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 1140 cases, Kathmandu districts records 921 cases in Kathmandu and 163 in Lalitpur and 56 in Bhaktapur.

With 2709 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 604396.