Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 12 Across Nepal

June 12, 2021, 7:21 a.m.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province.

