Kathmandu Valley Logs 653 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 653 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7571 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 653 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 653 cases, Kathmandu districts records 483 cases in Kathmandu and 112 in Lalitpur and 58 in Bhaktapur.

With 1694 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 608472.