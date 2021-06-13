Weather Forecast For June 13 Across Nepal

June 13, 2021, 7:04 a.m.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 2, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

