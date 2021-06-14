COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2049 New Cases, 5147 Recoveries And 53Deaths

With 2049 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 619523.

The Ministry of Health and Population, said in 9438 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2049 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 5381 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 869 people.

Currently, there are 65804 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 4682 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 61122 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 552 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients,995 are admitted to the ICU, and 324 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 5147 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 536252 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 86.9 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Monday added 53 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 8465.