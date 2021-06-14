Kathmandu Valley Logs 607 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 607 COVID-19 Cases

June 14, 2021, 5:16 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 607 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 9438 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 607 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 607 cases, Kathmandu districts records 396 cases in Kathmandu and 145 in Lalitpur and 66 in Bhaktapur.

With 2049 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 619523.

.

.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

KOICA Provides US$ 8.6 Million To Establish Polytechnic Institute In Province To Of Nepal
Jun 14, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2049 New Cases, 5147 Recoveries And 53Deaths
Jun 14, 2021
Naftali Bennett: Who Is Israel's New Prime Minister?
Jun 14, 2021
Germany Pledges EUR 34.4 million To Nepal For The Continuation Of Bilateral Support
Jun 14, 2021
Sunil Kumar Dhungel Appointed As A Chief Executive Officer of Sanjen Jalvidhyut Company
Jun 14, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2049 New Cases, 5147 Recoveries And 53Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 17 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 653 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1694 New Cases, 3094 Recoveries And 46 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 505 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2382 New Cases, 6295 Recoveries And 61 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 12 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

India Recorded 70421 New Coronavirus Infection, The Lowest Since The End Of March By Agencies Jun 14, 2021
KOICA Provides US$ 8.6 Million To Establish Polytechnic Institute In Province To Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2021
Naftali Bennett: Who Is Israel's New Prime Minister? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2021
Germany Pledges EUR 34.4 million To Nepal For The Continuation Of Bilateral Support By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2021
Tackling COVID-19 Together with the International Community -Japan Co-hosted COVAX Summit- By KIKUTA Yutaka Jun 14, 2021
Sunil Kumar Dhungel Appointed As A Chief Executive Officer of Sanjen Jalvidhyut Company By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 14, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75