Kathmandu Valley Logs 607 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 607 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 9438 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 607 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 607 cases, Kathmandu districts records 396 cases in Kathmandu and 145 in Lalitpur and 66 in Bhaktapur.

With 2049 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 619523.

