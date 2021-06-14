Weather Analysis And Forecasting For June 14 Across Nepal

June 14, 2021, 6:57 a.m.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

