COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1681 New Cases, 4187 Recoveries And 41 Deaths

June 15, 2021, 5:49 p.m.

With 1681 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 612202.

The Ministry of Health and Population, said in 7449 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1681 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 5841 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 1064 people.

Currently, there are 63257 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 4389 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 58868 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 515 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients,967 are admitted to the ICU, and 285 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 4187 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 540439 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 88.3 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Monday added 41 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 8506.

