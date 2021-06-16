COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2014 New Cases, 4187 Recoveries And 52 Deaths

With 2014 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 614216.

The Ministry of Health and Population, said in 8581Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2014 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4335 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 814 people.

Currently, there are 62137 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 4311 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 57826 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 515 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients,902 are admitted to the ICU, and 279 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 3082 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 543521 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 88.5 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Monday added 52 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 8558.