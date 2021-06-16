Melamchi Flood Washed Away Coffer Dam Of The Melamchi Drinking Water Project

Melamchi Flood Washed Away Coffer Dam Of The Melamchi Drinking Water Project

June 16, 2021, 4:31 p.m.

Rajendra Panta, the spokesperson at the Melamchi Drinking Water Development Committee, said that the head work of the Melamchi project was found to be buried while the bridge over Ambathan has also been destructed.

Melamch siteds.jpg

Panta said that the Melamchi flood has also damaged other temporary structures of the project. According to Panta, the flood had washed off the project's labour camp and had buried the headwork.

He said that upon inspecting the flooded area via helicopter the team found that the flood had caused loss worth billions of Rupees to the project.

A total of six labourers, three Indian and Chinese nationals each, working at Melamchi Drinking Water Project have gone missing in the Melamchi River flood.

Rajendra Panta, the spokesperson at the Melamchi Drinking Water Development Committee, said, "The camp in Ambathan where the labourers were residing was swept away by the flood. Since then, they have gone missing."

The missing people have been identified as Kamal Lochan Mahato, Project Manager, welders Bijay Basumantary and Gindao Basumantary and Chinese nationals Sun You Chuan, Yu Tie Zhu and Gong Tianxiao.

The Project informed that the search operation was going on in full swing.

Melamchi2221.jpg

Melamchi2221.jpg

Melamchi 333.jpg

Melamchi 66.jpg

Melachi 4.jpg

Melamchi flood 4.jpg

Melachi 4.jpg

melamchi 2.jpg

Photos: Kran Deuja Twitter Twitter Kiran Deuja

Based on the report in The Rising Nepal

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

