Weather Forecast For June 16 Across Nepal

June 16, 2021, 6:41 a.m.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to continue at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at some places of the Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province and chances of very heavy rainfall at a few places of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning to continue at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province.

