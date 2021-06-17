COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1768 New Cases, 2141 Recoveries And 39 Deaths

June 17, 2021, 5:35 p.m.

With 1768 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 615984.

The Ministry of Health and Population, said in 7711 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1786 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4773 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 839 people.

Currently, there are 61725 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 4194 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 57531 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 487 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 916 are admitted to the ICU, and 249 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2141 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 545662 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 88.6 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Monday added 39 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 8597.

