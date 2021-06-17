Nepal To Resume Flights To Countries With Large Number Of Nepali Workers

The government is to resume flights to the countries with large number of Nepali migrant workers.

A meeting of COVID-19 Crisis Management Committee chaired by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli held on Wednesday late night at the official residence of the Prime Minister at Baluwatar decided to resume flights to Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Japan and Malaysia.

The meeting also took the decision to resume flights in a way that not more than 2,000 passengers arrive from these countries in a week.

CCMC’s this decision would come into implementation once cabinet approves it. Spokesperson of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Taranath Adhikari, said that the decision recommended by the CCMC would come into implementation once the Ministry receive it in a written form after cabinet approves it.

Similarly, the meeting also decided to provide financial assistance to those Nepali migrant workers who could not afford for hotel quarantine upon their return to Nepal due to various reasons.

The government would make arrangement of the expenses of hotel quarantine of 10 days, out of 15 days.

Source: RSS