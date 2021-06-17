Nepal To Resume Flights To Countries With Large Number Of Nepali Workers

Nepal To Resume Flights To Countries With Large Number Of Nepali Workers

June 17, 2021, 4:54 p.m.

The government is to resume flights to the countries with large number of Nepali migrant workers.

A meeting of COVID-19 Crisis Management Committee chaired by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli held on Wednesday late night at the official residence of the Prime Minister at Baluwatar decided to resume flights to Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Japan and Malaysia.

The meeting also took the decision to resume flights in a way that not more than 2,000 passengers arrive from these countries in a week.

CCMC’s this decision would come into implementation once cabinet approves it. Spokesperson of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Taranath Adhikari, said that the decision recommended by the CCMC would come into implementation once the Ministry receive it in a written form after cabinet approves it.

Similarly, the meeting also decided to provide financial assistance to those Nepali migrant workers who could not afford for hotel quarantine upon their return to Nepal due to various reasons.

The government would make arrangement of the expenses of hotel quarantine of 10 days, out of 15 days.

Source: RSS

Agencies

India Reports 67208 New Covid-19 Cases, 2330 Deaths
Jun 17, 2021
Three Killed, 11 Go Missing In Flood, Landslide Incidents Across Country
Jun 17, 2021
Biden And Putin Praise Geneva Summit Talks But Discord Remains
Jun 17, 2021
Euro 2020: Italy Beats Switzerland By 3-0 Maintaining The Lead In The Group.
Jun 17, 2021
Covid Causing Concern As Copa America, Cases Rise
Jun 17, 2021

More on National

Melamchi Flood Washed Away Coffer Dam Of The Melamchi Drinking Water Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Canada Provides 600 Oxygen Concentrators By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
KOICA Provides US$ 8.6 Million To Establish Polytechnic Institute In Province To Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Germany Pledges EUR 34.4 million To Nepal For The Continuation Of Bilateral Support By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Slovenia, Austria And Malta Extend Support To Nepal To Fight COVID Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 9 hours ago
Nepal And India Agree To Collaborate To Fight Against Covid-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 570 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 17, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1768 New Cases, 2141 Recoveries And 39 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 17, 2021
India Reports 67208 New Covid-19 Cases, 2330 Deaths By Agencies Jun 17, 2021
The World Bank Approves $150 Million To Support Nepal’s Pandemic Response And Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 17, 2021
Pre-Crisis Market Assessment- A Prerequisite For Disaster Preparedness And Timely Response By Dr. Suman Kumar Karna and Er. Rajendra Lal Jun 17, 2021
Three Killed, 11 Go Missing In Flood, Landslide Incidents Across Country By Agencies Jun 17, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75