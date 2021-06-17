Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 17 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 17 Across Nepal

June 17, 2021, 6:58 a.m.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places of the country, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places of the country, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

The World Bank Approves $150 Million To Support Nepal’s Pandemic Response And Recovery
Jun 17, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 499 COVID-19 Cases
Jun 16, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2014 New Cases, 4187 Recoveries And 52 Deaths
Jun 16, 2021
Melamchi Flood Washed Away Coffer Dam Of The Melamchi Drinking Water Project
Jun 16, 2021
Seven People Are Killed In Landslides In Helambu
Jun 16, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For June 16 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
NHRC Urges Govt To Expand Contact Tracing At Community Level By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
NATO Takes Tough Line On China By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecasting And Analysis For June 15 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Analysis And Forecasting For June 14 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast For June 13 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

The World Bank Approves $150 Million To Support Nepal’s Pandemic Response And Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 17, 2021
Pre-Crisis Market Assessment- A Prerequisite For Disaster Preparedness And Timely Response By Dr. Suman Kumar Karna and Er. Rajendra Lal Jun 17, 2021
Three Killed, 11 Go Missing In Flood, Landslide Incidents Across Country By Agencies Jun 17, 2021
Biden And Putin Praise Geneva Summit Talks But Discord Remains By Agencies Jun 17, 2021
Euro 2020: Italy Beats Switzerland By 3-0 Maintaining The Lead In The Group. By Agencies Jun 17, 2021
Covid Causing Concern As Copa America, Cases Rise By Agencies Jun 17, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75