COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1963 New Cases, 4020 Recoveries And 44 Deaths

With 1963 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 617947.

The Ministry of Health and Population, said in 7569 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1963 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 5468 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 809 people.

Currently, there are 59624 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 4249 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 55375 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 489 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 872 are admitted to the ICU, and 246 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 4020 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 545662 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 89 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Monday added 44 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 8641