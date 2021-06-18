Two Chinese And One Indian National Die In Sindhupalchok Floods

Two Chinese And One Indian National Die In Sindhupalchok Floods

June 18, 2021, 7:40 a.m.

Three foreign nationals have died after they were swept away by flash floods in the Melamchi rivulet and the Indrawati rivulet following incessant rains in Sindhupalchok district. Thirteen persons are still missing in the floods, it is stated.

The District Police Office, Sindhupalchok confirmed the death of Kamal Lochan Mahatto of India and two Chinese nationals- Yu Chi Zhu and God Tian Tshio – in the flooding.

Seventy-four people who were marooned in the flood have been rescued by the Nepali Army, the armed Police Force and Nepal Police.

Source: RSS

Agencies

‘92% Of Fully Vaccinated Healthcare Workers Who Got Covid Had Mild Infections’
Jun 18, 2021
NC General Convention From September 1
Jun 18, 2021
11 Killed And Dozens Are Missing In Manang
Jun 18, 2021
Iranians Vote In Presidential Election Friday
Jun 18, 2021
How Chelsea and Manchester United linked-Marquinhos Became The Symbol Of Copa America Favourites Brazil
Jun 18, 2021

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

11 Killed And Dozens Are Missing In Manang By Agencies 8 hours, 51 minutes ago
Three Killed, 11 Go Missing In Flood, Landslide Incidents Across Country By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
Seven People Are Killed In Landslides In Helambu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Floods And Landslides Create Havoc In Western Nepal By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
Eight Families In Baglung Displaced By Mudslide By Agencies 4 days, 8 hours ago
Magnitude 6 Earthquake Hits Indonesia, Killing 8 By Agencies 2 months, 1 week ago

The Latest

Ireland And Denmark Extend Support To Nepal To Fight COVID Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2021
CHILD LABOR Alarmingly High By A Correspondent Jun 18, 2021
BOOK On Indian Philosophy By A Correspondent Jun 18, 2021
Vegetarians Arise! By Hemang Dixit Jun 18, 2021
Danish And Irish Government Hand Over Medical Supply To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2021
‘92% Of Fully Vaccinated Healthcare Workers Who Got Covid Had Mild Infections’ By Agencies Jun 18, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75