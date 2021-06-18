Two Chinese And One Indian National Die In Sindhupalchok Floods

Three foreign nationals have died after they were swept away by flash floods in the Melamchi rivulet and the Indrawati rivulet following incessant rains in Sindhupalchok district. Thirteen persons are still missing in the floods, it is stated.

The District Police Office, Sindhupalchok confirmed the death of Kamal Lochan Mahatto of India and two Chinese nationals- Yu Chi Zhu and God Tian Tshio – in the flooding.

Seventy-four people who were marooned in the flood have been rescued by the Nepali Army, the armed Police Force and Nepal Police.

Source: RSS