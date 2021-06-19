COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1688 New Cases, 3660 Recoveries And 34 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1688 New Cases, 3660 Recoveries And 34 Deaths

June 19, 2021, 4:50 p.m.

With 1688 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 619635.

The Ministry of Health and Population, said in 7010 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1963 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4686 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 715 people.

Currently, there are 57618 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3885 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 53733 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 441 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 874 are admitted to the ICU, and 258 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 3660 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 553342 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 89.3 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday added 34 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 8675.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Receives 982 Oxygen Concentrators Provided By The World Bank
Jun 19, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 337 COVID-19 Cases
Jun 19, 2021
UNHCR: 20.7 Million Refugees Under UNHCR Mandate And 4.1 Million Were Asylum-seekers Globally
Jun 19, 2021
Dolkha District Administrations Alerted People Living Along Tamakosi River Possible Flood
Jun 19, 2021
Weather Forecasting And Analysis For June 19 Across Nepal
Jun 19, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 337 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 508 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1963 New Cases, 4020 Recoveries And 44 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
‘92% Of Fully Vaccinated Healthcare Workers Who Got Covid Had Mild Infections’ By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 570 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1768 New Cases, 2141 Recoveries And 39 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Nepal Receives 982 Oxygen Concentrators Provided By The World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 19, 2021
Urgently Trying To Work With AstraZeneca, SII, Indian Government To Restart Covid-19 Vaccine Shipments To Needy Countries: WHO Official By Agencies Jun 19, 2021
Ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi Wins Victory In Iran's Presidential Election By Agencies Jun 19, 2021
India Recorded 60753 New Covid-19 Cases By Agencies Jun 19, 2021
UNHCR: 20.7 Million Refugees Under UNHCR Mandate And 4.1 Million Were Asylum-seekers Globally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 19, 2021
UN Chief Antonio Guterres Appointed To Second Term By Agencies Jun 19, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75