COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1688 New Cases, 3660 Recoveries And 34 Deaths

With 1688 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 619635.

The Ministry of Health and Population, said in 7010 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1963 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4686 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 715 people.

Currently, there are 57618 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3885 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 53733 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 441 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 874 are admitted to the ICU, and 258 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 3660 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 553342 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 89.3 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday added 34 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 8675.