PM OLI: Mending Ties

Historically, culturally, civilization and geography, all make Nepal-India relations unique. Divided on the basis of political lines, communists and recently even Nepali Congress use Nepal-India relations for political gain.

Despite the ups and downs in political relations, Nepal-India relation is always in the same pace. There is a reason for this. As a close neighbor with unique relations, India always comes first to support and rescue Nepal at the time of crisis and disaster.

Even during the current coronavirus pandemic, India backed Nepal supplying medicines and other medicals, oxygen and vaccine as Nepal is among few countries to start vaccination with support from India.

Although India has badly suffered in the second wave with large numbers of infections and faced scarcity of oxygen, it continued to supply much-needed life-saving oxygen to Nepal at the height of crisis. Thanks to the goodwill and generosity of India, Nepalese does not have to face scarcity of oxygen,

Groomed in anti-Indian flank, PM Oli has recently started talking the realistic remarks on the relations realizing Nepal’s unique pattern of relations. This is a good sign.

In a change of stance that may have political implications in Nepal, Prime Minister K P Oli declared he had “resolved” his problems with India.

“Yes, there were misunderstandings at one time, but now those misunderstandings are gone. We should not be stuck in past misunderstandings but move forward looking at the future. We have to pursue a positive relationship,” he said in an interview with BBC.

He was been quoted in the interview as saying that Nepal and India enjoyed a unique relationship. “Neighbours share both love and problems. Don’t people in Chile or Argentina have a problem?” he was quoted as saying by the local media. “I would like to make a request to PM Modi. In view of these times and our friendly relations, India should extend full cooperation to Nepal. That doesn’t mean I haven’t got help from India. At this time, Nepal needs vaccinations, for which Nepal is urging both its neighbors and all countries,” Oli was quoted as saying.

“Whoever provides us vaccines, be it India, China, the United States or the UK, it is fine to receive vaccines. It is not necessary to politicize it and we thank both our neighbors very much. On one hand, China has given us 1.8 million vaccines and on the other, India has given 2.1 million vaccines. We have the help of both. We are also getting medical equipment from both. So thank you both,” he added.

Whatever one can say personally about Nepal’s relations with India, both the countries share same civilization and values and what only difference between the two countries are political human-made boundary.