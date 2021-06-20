Kathmandu Valley Logs 528 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 528 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 6677Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 528 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 528 cases, Kathmandu districts records 450 cases in Kathmandu and 53 in Lalitpur and 25 in Bhaktapur.

With 1421 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 621056.