NC Leader Deuba Announces His Candidature For Party President

Former Prime Minister and President of Nepali Congress Sher Bahadur Deuba has announced his candidature for his second tenure.

In an interaction with his close aides and colleagues from province 1, former PM Deuba reportedly told that his candidature is to strength the party making it no 1.

He reportedly told in a close meeting that he will make NC stronger and stable party to form the next government.

Former Minister and NC central committee member Min Bishowokarma said that president Deuba will contest the elections for second terms,