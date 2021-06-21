COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1584 New Cases, 3110 Recoveries And 46 Deaths

With 1584 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 622640.

The Ministry of Health and Population, said in 6583 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1584persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4321 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 713 people.

Currently, there are 53940 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3636 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 50304 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 441 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 713 are admitted to the ICU, and 237 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 3110 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 559928 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 89.9 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday added 46 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked to 8772.