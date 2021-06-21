Kathmandu Valley Logs 379 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 379 COVID-19 Cases

June 21, 2021, 5:32 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 379 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 6583Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 379 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 379 cases, Kathmandu districts record 285 cases in Kathmandu and 61 in Lalitpur and 33 in Bhaktapur.

With 1584 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 622640.

.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1584 New Cases, 3110 Recoveries And 46 Deaths
Jun 21, 2021
Weather Forecast For June 21 Across Nepal
Jun 21, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 528 COVID-19 Cases
Jun 20, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1421 New Cases, 3456 Recoveries And 51 Deaths
Jun 20, 2021
NC Leader Deuba Announces His Candidature For Party President
Jun 20, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1584 New Cases, 3110 Recoveries And 46 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 30 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 528 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1421 New Cases, 3456 Recoveries And 51 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 337 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1688 New Cases, 3660 Recoveries And 34 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 508 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

TANAHU HYDROPOWER Another Breakthrough By A Correspondent Jun 21, 2021
Karnali Highway Closed Due To Landslides By Agencies Jun 21, 2021
International Yoga Day 2021: Yoga A Ray Of Hope In India’s Fight Against Covid-19 Pandemic: PM Modi By Agencies Jun 21, 2021
India Records 58419 Covid-19 Cases, Lowest In Over Two Months By Agencies Jun 21, 2021
Brazil's Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 500,000 By Agencies Jun 21, 2021
Myanmar Military Chief To Visit Russia By Agencies Jun 21, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75