Kathmandu Valley Logs 379 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 379 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 6583Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 379 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 379 cases, Kathmandu districts record 285 cases in Kathmandu and 61 in Lalitpur and 33 in Bhaktapur.

With 1584 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 622640.

