COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3703 New Cases, 4956 Recoveries And 41Deaths

June 22, 2021, 5:16 p.m.

With 3703 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 626343.

The Ministry of Health and Population, said in 12204 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 3703 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 3703 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 869 people.

Currently, there are 52648 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3223 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 49425 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 425 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 763 are admitted to the ICU, and 218 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 4954 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 564882 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 90.2 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Tuesday added 41 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked 8813.

