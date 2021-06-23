COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1511 New Cases 3558 Recoveries And 52 Deaths

With 1511 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 627854

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7436 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1511 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4453 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 910 people.

Currently, there are 50520 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3234 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 47286 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 425 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 734 are admitted to the ICU, and 212 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 3558 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 568440 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 90.4 percent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Wednesday added 52 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked 8894.