Kathmandu Valley Logs 497 COVID-19 Cases

June 23, 2021, 5:31 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 497 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7436 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 497 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 497 cases, Kathmandu districts records346 cases in Kathmandu and 94 in With 1511 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 627854

