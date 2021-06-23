Toastmasters In Nepal Celebrates Virtual Citation 2021

Toastmasters in Nepal is quickly becoming the largest professional organization in Nepal that fosters a safe and supportive environment to learn public speaking and leadership skills. Nepal (www.toastmastersnepal.org), which is part of District 41 of Toastmasters International, celebrated Virtual Citation, the annual extravaganza amidst 300 participants on June 19, 2021.

During vCitation, the 3 Division Directors presented their achievements and honored the Toastmaster of the Year to Neil Pande (Division A), Subrath Poudel (Division N) and Kumar Thapa (Division O). Toastmasters in Nepal who won the District contests for the past 2 years were also honored.

Asira Khanal, Table Topics Speech Contest (2019-20)

Priya Chapagain , Evaluation Speech Contest (2019-20)

Alfa Maiya Shakya, International Speech Contest (2019-20)

Priya Chapagain , Table Topics Contest (2020-21)

Shreya Ghimire, Evaluation Speech Contest (2020-21)

Priya Chapagain, 1st Runner up - International Speech Contest (2019-20)

The interesting portion of the event was the Humor Challenge, where one contestant from each Division Prashant Poudel (Division A) , Prajwol Sayami ( Division N) , and Devna Singh Thapa ( Division O) tickled the funny bones of the attendees . Another segment ‘Hidden Talent of Nepal’ brought to fore contestants from 3 Divisions, Mandakini K.C. (Division A), Sakar Hada (Division O), and Prabin Shrestha (Division O) The winners were Prajwoal Sayami and Sakar Hada in Humour and Hidden Talent of Nepal segment respectively.

Ranjit Acharya, District 41 PQD said “It has been an amazing journey to become District Director Elect next term and lead the largest District in the world. Toastmasters in Nepal have proved leadership mettle with two more joining the top District team”. CITATION, the annual gala, brings all the members together to reaffirm this commitment to growth.

The 2 hour virtual event was organized by the country PR team on behalf of the 3 Divisions. It was fun, full of entertainment and served to bring the community together to celebrate the achievements and improvements as an individual or collectively as a team. Remarked as the coordinator of Toastmasters in Nepal, Suman Shakya “The mission to open 100 clubs across Nepal by 2024 and become a District continues to drive the momentum as more individuals become empowered to become better speakers and leaders”.