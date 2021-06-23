Toastmasters In Nepal Celebrates Virtual Citation 2021

Toastmasters In Nepal Celebrates Virtual Citation 2021

June 23, 2021, 5:34 p.m.

Toastmasters in Nepal is quickly becoming the largest professional organization in Nepal that fosters a safe and supportive environment to learn public speaking and leadership skills. Nepal (www.toastmastersnepal.org), which is part of District 41 of Toastmasters International, celebrated Virtual Citation, the annual extravaganza amidst 300 participants on June 19, 2021.

During vCitation, the 3 Division Directors presented their achievements and honored the Toastmaster of the Year to Neil Pande (Division A), Subrath Poudel (Division N) and Kumar Thapa (Division O). Toastmasters in Nepal who won the District contests for the past 2 years were also honored.

Asira Khanal, Table Topics Speech Contest (2019-20)

Priya Chapagain , Evaluation Speech Contest (2019-20)

Alfa Maiya Shakya, International Speech Contest (2019-20)

Priya Chapagain , Table Topics Contest (2020-21)

Shreya Ghimire, Evaluation Speech Contest (2020-21)

Priya Chapagain, 1st Runner up - International Speech Contest (2019-20)

The interesting portion of the event was the Humor Challenge, where one contestant from each Division Prashant Poudel (Division A) , Prajwol Sayami ( Division N) , and Devna Singh Thapa ( Division O) tickled the funny bones of the attendees . Another segment ‘Hidden Talent of Nepal’ brought to fore contestants from 3 Divisions, Mandakini K.C. (Division A), Sakar Hada (Division O), and Prabin Shrestha (Division O) The winners were Prajwoal Sayami and Sakar Hada in Humour and Hidden Talent of Nepal segment respectively.

Ranjit Acharya, District 41 PQD said “It has been an amazing journey to become District Director Elect next term and lead the largest District in the world. Toastmasters in Nepal have proved leadership mettle with two more joining the top District team”. CITATION, the annual gala, brings all the members together to reaffirm this commitment to growth.

The 2 hour virtual event was organized by the country PR team on behalf of the 3 Divisions. It was fun, full of entertainment and served to bring the community together to celebrate the achievements and improvements as an individual or collectively as a team. Remarked as the coordinator of Toastmasters in Nepal, Suman Shakya “The mission to open 100 clubs across Nepal by 2024 and become a District continues to drive the momentum as more individuals become empowered to become better speakers and leaders”.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Canada Supports Tele-Medicine Services for COVID-19 Patients in Rural Nepal
Jun 23, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 497 COVID-19 Cases
Jun 23, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1511 New Cases 3558 Recoveries And 52 Deaths
Jun 23, 2021
Japan Provides Digital Elevation Technology For Disaster Resilience And More Oxygen Generators
Jun 23, 2021
Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 23 Across Nepal
Jun 23, 2021

More on News

Nepal To Resume Domestic And International Flights By Agencies 19 hours, 1 minute ago
Provide Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Senior Citizens Immediately: Supreme Court By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
Karnali Highway Closed Due To Landslides By Agencies 2 days, 18 hours ago
Prohibitory Order Extended Partially Relaxed To Ply Private Vehicles In Kathmandu Valley By Agencies 3 days, 6 hours ago
SC Issues Interim Order To Halt Export Of Aggregate To India By Agencies 3 days, 19 hours ago
Vehicular Movement Increases In Kathmandu Valley After Prohibitory Order Eased By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Canada Supports Tele-Medicine Services for COVID-19 Patients in Rural Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 497 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1511 New Cases 3558 Recoveries And 52 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2021
Japan Provides Digital Elevation Technology For Disaster Resilience And More Oxygen Generators By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2021
Business Continuity Planning And Disaster Recovery: NRB Guidelines For Commercial Banks of Nepal By Amit K. Shrestha Jun 23, 2021
Fat To Fit By Deepak Raj Joshi Jun 23, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75