Kathmandu Valley Logs 335 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 335 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7235 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 335 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 335 cases, Kathmandu districts records234 cases in Kathmandu and 68 in Lalitpur and 33in Bhaktapur.

With 1577 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thrusday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 626343.

