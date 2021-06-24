Kathmandu Valley Logs 335 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 335 COVID-19 Cases

June 24, 2021, 5:33 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 335 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in 7235 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 335 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Of 335 cases, Kathmandu districts records234 cases in Kathmandu and 68 in Lalitpur and 33in Bhaktapur.

With 1577 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thrusday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 626343.

.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1577 New Cases, 2518 Recoveries And 24 Deaths
Jun 24, 2021
Nepal Stress The Need For Unity And Global Cooperation To Defeat COVID-19
Jun 24, 2021
Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 24 Across Nepal
Jun 24, 2021
Canada Supports Tele-Medicine Services for COVID-19 Patients in Rural Nepal
Jun 23, 2021
Toastmasters In Nepal Celebrates Virtual Citation 2021
Jun 23, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 497 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1511 New Cases 3558 Recoveries And 52 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 476 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3703 New Cases, 4956 Recoveries And 41Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 379 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1584 New Cases, 3110 Recoveries And 46 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1577 New Cases, 2518 Recoveries And 24 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2021
Nepal Stress The Need For Unity And Global Cooperation To Defeat COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2021
Applications of Drones in DRR: Prospects and Challenges in Nepal By Uttam Pudasaini, Dr. Suman Kumar Karna, Biplav Pageni and Suraj Gautam Jun 24, 2021
Melamchi Water Supply Board Started TheWork To Open The Road By Agencies Jun 24, 2021
Marsyangdi River Again Gets Blocked By Agencies Jun 24, 2021
After A Week, Maharashtra Reports More Than 10,000 Fresh Cases In A Day By Agencies Jun 24, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75