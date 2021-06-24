Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 24 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast And Analysis For June 24 Across Nepal

June 24, 2021, 6:51 a.m.

There will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at many places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at some places of rest of the Province , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

