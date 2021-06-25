Italy Extends Support To Nepal To Fight COVID Pandemic

A consignment of medical equipment and supplies from Italy arrived early Friday morning to support Nepal fight the second wave of the pandemic through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Italy is among the 12 EU Member States –Spain, Finland, France, Belgium, Germany, Slovenia, Austria, Malta, Denmark and Ireland responding to Nepal’s call for assistance. More support is expected soon from Lithuania and Germany.

“In these challenging times, Italy is at the frontline of the fight against Coronavirus, as testified also by the Global Health Summit co-hosted with the European Commission in Rome last May 21st. In the framework of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, this relief flight to Nepal is a sign of the support and solidarity of Italy towards our Nepalese friends. Once more, the United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot (UNHRD) based in Brindisi, Italy, has proven to be a crucial logistic support to humanitarian airlifts everywhere in the world” said Ambassador of Italy to Nepal, Vincenzo de Luca.

The relief equipment donated by Italy consists of 20 ventilators, 6000 isolation gowns and 10,000 protective overalls.

Honorary Consul to Italy, Pratima Pande joined by the EU Ambassador to Nepal, Nona Deprez handed over the equipment to Dr. Roshan Pokhrel, Chief Specialist from the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at the Tribhuvan International Airport. In a true Team Europe spirit, the Ambassadors of Germany and France also participated in the ceremony.

“As long-standing friends and partners, the EU and its Member States support Nepal during these difficult times. These medical supplies will help against the spread of COVID and alongside public health measures will help save precious lives across Nepal,” EU Ambassador to Nepal, Nona Deprez said.

Alongside other donors, the EU will monitor the distribution and the use of the supplies across the country.

The recording of the quantity of supplies entering the country and quantities moving out from the Humanitarian Staging Areas in Sinamangal, is done in the e Logistic Management Information System (eLIMS) of the MoHP.