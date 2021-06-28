COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1509 New Cases, 3853 Recoveries And 42 Deaths

With 1509 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 635188

The Ministry of Health and Population, said in 6648 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1590 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4992 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 935 people.

Currently, there are 37950 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2875 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 35075 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 357 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 657 are admitted to the ICU, and 192 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 37950 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 588187 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 92.60 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population added 42fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked 9051.