PM Oli Launched A Book On Foreign Policy

June 28, 2021, 6:06 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli launched the book- Foreign Policy of Nepal: Orientation and Priorities- a compilation of statements and interviews of former Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali

He also unveiled few other publications of IFA amidst a special event today.

E4umTc8VoAQPuji.jpg

Addressing the program, PM Oli said that the book is highly important in the present context and thanked former foreign minister Gyawali for his hard work.

Former foreign minister Gywali has stressed the need to direct foreign policy in changing global context. He said that Nepal’s foreign policy should be based on the current change context.

Foreign secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal also highlighted the importance of the book.

E4umTyyVUAAExdh.jpg

