COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1728 New Cases, 4348 Recoveries And 20 Deaths

With 1728 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 636916.

The Ministry of Health and Population, said in 7259 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1728 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The Ministry said that out of 4489 antigen tests done on the last day, the virus infection was detected in 908 people.

Currently, there are 35310 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2961 are admitted to various institutional isolations and 32349 are placed in home isolation. Likewise 338 people mostly those who had returned from abroad, are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 649 are admitted to the ICU, and 184 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 4348 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 592535 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is 93 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population added 20 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now spiked 9071