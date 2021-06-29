Generally To Mostly Cloudy Across Nepal On June 29

Generally To Mostly Cloudy Across Nepal On June 29

June 29, 2021, 7:01 a.m.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1 and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Province 2 and Gandaki Province.

