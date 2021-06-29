Germany’s Second Consignment Of COVID-19 Support Arrive In Nepal

June 29, 2021, 1:28 p.m.

Ambassador of the Federal Republic Of Germany to Nepal Roland Schäfer tweeted that second consignment of Germany COVID-19 support to Nepal arrived

This includes 29,000 pulse oximetry and 50 ventilators arrived at TIA. This is part of German people’s emergency response to Nepal, facilitated through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism

