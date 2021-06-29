Germany’s Second Consignment Of COVID-19 Support Arrive In Nepal

Ambassador of the Federal Republic Of Germany to Nepal Roland Schäfer tweeted that second consignment of Germany COVID-19 support to Nepal arrived
This includes 29,000 pulse oximetry and 50 ventilators arrived at TIA. This is part of German people’s emergency response to Nepal, facilitated through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism
VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75